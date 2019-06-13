‘Stop lying to Nigerians about the video’ – Etinosa fires back at MC Galaxy

Nigerian actress Etinosa has finally replied MC Galaxy over claims he made that they both planned for her to go naked during his live IG video.

MC Galaxy had granted an interview to Hip TV yesterday claiming he and Etinosa planned the move.

Reacting to the news, Etinosa has fired back, advising that MC Galaxy stop lying to Nigerians.

She wrote;

Stop lying to Nigerians. They are not stupid. This is the last I will say on this hurtful issue. It hurts me a lot and you can tell by the harsh stupid way I cursed an innocent child because his father won’t stop throwing it at my face. However, after that happened I tried talking to a real therapist and it really works- I have made significant progress.i am working really hard to be a better person. I no longer feel rage or pain when fans troll me about it. I laugh. Moving on process isn’t as easy as it sounds on tv. By 9pm on Africa Magic Urban you would see me again looking all perfect and talking perfect too but it’s not as easy as it looks on tv so no one should make it more complicated by adding lies. You can’t try to win Nigerians by lying to them. An effective damage control should avoid lies(MCG you would know this but you are an illiterate surrounded by illiterates)

I have said my truth. I was caught at an unguarded moment, someone I called my friend recorded me and sent it to blogs. I take full responsibility and am trying to move on. I advice all parties involved including the nude video viewers to move on. Thanks