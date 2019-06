Popular Nigerian Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has asked fans to stop shaming people about pregnancy on social media.

According to the screen diva who spoke in an Instagram post today, 6th June, she said pregnancies are gifts from God and as such advice fans to stop shaming people on pregnancy.

Toyin Abraham was also rumored to be expecting a child recently but the talented actress has since gone on to debunk such news by describing such as fake.

What she posted:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by TOYIN ABRAHAM🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 (@toyin_abraham) on Jun 6, 2019, at 7:16 am PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js