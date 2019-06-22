''stop using  bobrisky in movies if you don't want God to be ANGRY with Nollywood like Sodom & Gomorrah'' - Actor Advises Movie Directors

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called on his colleagues and movie directors to stop featuring crossdresser, Bobrisky, in Nollywood.
According to the actor who made this known via his Instagram page today, June 22nd, he called on his colleagues to desist from featuring the crossdresser before God gets angry with them as he did with Sodom and Gomorrah.
What he posted:
Nollywood is not a SHRINE, stop using @bobrisky222 in movies if you don't want God to be ANGRY with Nollywood like Sodom & Gomorrah… 😡😡#Nollywood is not a masquerade joint, or where #MEN now wear " Fake BOOBS " around #TOWN feeling like an emergency nonsense, 🤣#actors are very respectable people in #Naija. 🎬Just because some actresses who refer to themselves as " a radical for Jesus " pikin are supporting @bobrisky222 does not make his minimum WAGE " Bra & Pant " #lifestyle acceptable before The Almighty God, 💒there are so many Jesus people #follow these days, like "Jesu Abuja, Jesu Cosmetic Surgery, Jesu Agege " just to mention but a few, 🤣but anyone who is serving #Jesus Christ of #Nazareth will never have anything to do with #Bobrisky because the Holy #bible in Deuteronomy 22:5 is clear about his/her lifestyle, ✏️God called his lifestyle an " ABOMINATION ".