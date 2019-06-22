''stop using  bobrisky in movies if you don't want God to be ANGRY with Nollywood like Sodom & Gomorrah'' - Actor Advises Movie Directors

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called on his colleagues and movie directors to stop featuring crossdresser, Bobrisky, in Nollywood.

According to the actor who made this known via his Instagram page today, June 22nd, he called on his colleagues to desist from featuring the crossdresser before God gets angry with them as he did with Sodom and Gomorrah.

What he posted:

