‘Stop using tampons’ – BBNaija’s Gifty advises women

by Temitope Alabi

2017 BBNaija housemate Gifty has advised her fellow women to stop using tampons.

According to the model, using tampons during menstrual periods can be of more harm than good as it is possible that some threads may find their way into the woman’s pussy while doing any rigorous activity.

She wrote;

People using Tampons should stop it immediately. It’s risky because the remaining thread might enter inside your pu**y during dancing or exercising or doing any activity. Remember as you move, your both laps move and the thread shifts along. Yes, its classy wearing and talking about it with your fellow girls but think about your life 1st. Sanitary pads are the best.

'Stop using tampons' - BBNaija's Gifty advises women
