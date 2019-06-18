‘Stop Working For Celebrities Who Don’t Pay’ – S*x Therapist Jaaruma Advise

Popular Nigerian S3x Therapist, Jaaruma, has called out on people who work with celebrities but are not getting paid to open up to the public.

The sex therapist, who revealed that she keeps her marriage strong by kneeling down to serve her husband food advised people to stop working for celebrities who don’t pay.

Jaaruma said their platforms don’t mean anything as rent and bills need to be paid. She urged people who have experienced such to spill the beans.

See her post below: