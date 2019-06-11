‘Strike out Atiku’s case’ – Buhari and APC tells election tribunal

President Buhari has asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to strike out the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate challenging his re-election for being fundamentally defective.

Recall Buhari was declared the winner of the February 23 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Atiku and his party had asked the tribunal to nullify Buhari’s election claiming alleged malpractices and gross violation of Electoral Act 2010.