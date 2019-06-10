‘Struggle To Keep Up Is Responsible For Depression’ – Simi Speaks On Depression

Nigerian singer, Simi has opened up on her thoughts about depression and according to her, the situation is simply scary and sad.

A fan on twitter asked her what her thoughts were on the wave of depression in recent times.

Simi responded by pointing out that the struggles to keep up and fear of failure amongst other things were responsible for depression.

See her tweet below:

It’s scary and sad. Especially for young men. The struggle to keep up. The fear of failure. The desperate desire for validation. Very scary. I hope that we can let people know it’s ok to share and lean on someone when things get too heavy