‘Success does not come by the noise you make’ – Ubi Franklin on Wizkid and Rema

Nigerian label owner Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to blast those comparing Mavins New Act, Rema to PopStar, Wizkid.
Ubi shared his thoughts about this during a Live Video with Oyemykke saying that those behind it need to know that everyone has their own lane.
Ubi added saying Rema is still an upcoming act.
Watch the video below;
View this post on Instagram
Renownedchronicimpregnator #ubifranklin speaks on the comparison of #wizkid and #rema : : : : #wizkid #ubifranklin #rema #streetsupdates #nairamarley #timaya #efcc #zlatanibile #aycomedian #wizkid #posts #news #updates #tundeednut #lindaikeji #lindaikejiblog #naijaeverything #kemiolunloyo #story #wizkidayo #davido #instavideo #instablog