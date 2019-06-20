‘Success Is Relative’ – Ifu Ennada Berates Uti

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Ifu Ennada, has berated Uti Nwachukwu over his unguarded post on the most successful 2018 Bbnaija housemate.

Ifu Ennada

Earlier in the day, the actor declared controversial figure, Cee-C as the most successful of the contestants since the reality show ended.

This statement elicited backlash for the actor and he has since apologised and clarified his statement.

Reacting to the statement, Ifu Ennada, who is celebrating reaching one million followers on Instagram, expressed that the definition of success is relative.

The actress also urged her fellow housemates to keep pushing on whatever the circumstance.

She wrote;
