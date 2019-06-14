Super Eagles Of Nigeria Drops In Latest FIFA Ranking

by Olabanji

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped three spots to number 45th in the latest global ranking by the  International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Gernot Rohr’s men were held to a goalless draw in a friendly match against the Zimbabwe team as part of the team’s preparation for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.
The latest Fifa ranking saw the super Eagles join Guinea, DR Congo, Lesotho and Seychelles as the African teams with the biggest drop in ranks in the standings.
Nigeria still retains its number three position in African behind Senegal (1)and Tunisia(2) respectively.

Morocco(4), DR Congo(5), Ghana(6), Cameroon(7), Egypt(8), Burkina Faso(9), and Mali(10) make up the other top 10 teams in the continent.
