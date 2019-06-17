Supreme court fixes July 5th as judgement day for Osun governorship election

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed July 5, 2019, as the day it will deliver its judgment on the 2018 Osun State governorship election.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had declared the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Ademola Adeleke, the legal winner of the election but the appeal court discarded the decision while it declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress(APC) the winner.

Both Adeleke and the PDP had approached the Supreme court following the appeal court’s judgement.

In its resumed hearing today, a seven-man-committee headed by Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned sitting on the matter until July 5 for judgment.