Surprised British Photographer Hails Wizkid For His Compassion

by Olayemi Oladotun

A British photographer identified as KYImages_ on Instagram has showered praises on Afro-pop star, Wizkid, for being compassionate about others.

The photographer who was present at Wizkid’s performance at Lloyd Park in London narrated her experience with the Nigerian star.

She recalled that while on duty taking pictures, she lost her balance exactly after capturing Wizkid and fell.

She pointed out that to her amazement, the Nigerian star took a moment to help her up to her feet. She described him as a true star for this act.

