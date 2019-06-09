Suspect reveals how he hacks into victims account to withdraw their money

by Temitope Alabi

The police have arrested a certain Dare Oladimeji who hacks into any bank account to withdraw customers’ money.

According to reports, the suspect a former footballer who played in Dubai before he returned I n 2016, was arrested around Ladipo, Lagos.

The suspect was arrested as he made to withdraw N200,000 from a victim’s account.

Speaking with newsmen he revealed how he hacks into accounts saying he uses phones and learnt the crime via Google.

“I  work on sim cards to get money.  When I lay my hands on any sim card,  I would  slot it  into any small phone that is not  android.  When that is done,  I would  press a code which   brings out the list of banks the  owner of the sim uses.

For example, if the person is using GTB, I will proceed with the normal code of *37*100#. If the person has money , we would use it to buy recharge card to confirm  how much the owner has, through the debit alert that would pop in  to reveal the balance.  Thereafter, we would  transfer the money  into donors accounts, from where we would withdraw the money.

Locking of  phones with password does not stop me from hacking into any  account, as long as I can lay my hands on the sim card. All I need to do is to remove the sim and slot it into a small phone.

The only thing that can prevent me from hacking into account through phone is when the SIM card itself is locked. But most people don’t lock their sim cards, they only lock their phones. You can only beat my likes to the game if you lock your sim card because  only the owner knows the password”.

”When I came back from  Dubai in 2016, I brought N7 million , out of which I gave one Mr Shola N5 million for a  genuine business  with NUPENG. Unfortunately, the man died . I decided to venture into this business which is a small version of  yahoo yahoo because I didn’t want to go into robbery.  At Idi-Oro, there are pick pockets . When they snatch phones from victims, they would throw the sim cards away. What I do is to go looking for these sim cards and continue from there. Nobody taught me the skill. I learnt it from google chrome.  This is just common sense. But I regret my action because I have brought shame to my children”he said

He will be charged to court soon.
