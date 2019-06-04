‘Take your bad luck somewhere else’ – Mercy Aigbe dragged over her comment on Sanwo-Olu’s page

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has gotten more than she bargained for over her recent social media activity.

The mom of two had taken to the comment section of a post made by the Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commenting under it and hailing the governor.

Many of the governor’s fans immediately bashed the actress asking that she lets the governor be and not make him lose a second term when the time comes.

Recall Mercy was alleged to be dating former governor Akinwumi Ambode whom many claimed is the one who bought her the mansion she flaunted online last year.

See the exchanges below;

 Actress Mercy Aigbe dragged over her comment on Sanwo-Olu's page
Tags from the story
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mercy Aigbe

You may also like

Pretty Nigerian Lady Cries Out As Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Release Her Nudes For Dumping Him

Emma Nyra flaunts b*obs in new photos

Floyd Mayweather rides a giant elephant in Thailand as he continues to enjoy his retirement (Photos)

‘I Heard Banky W Delivered In The Debate, I pray He Wins’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After The Eti Osa Aspirants Debate

Davido Celebrates 25th Birthday With His Crew In The Most Generous Way

Disgraced Bill Cosby To Perform For First Time Since S*x Assault Charge

‘I Cherish You My WIfe’- Comedian Elenu and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

“You are turning to a slay queen” – Fans slam Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma over her choice of outfit

Update On Davido’s Alleged Involvement In Tagbo’s Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *