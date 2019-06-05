Tania Omotayo Cradles Daughter In New Adorable Photo

by Amaka

Wizkid’s former longtime girlfriend, Tania Omotayo, seems to be enjoying the joys of motherhood as she recently shared an adorable picture of herself craddling her daughter in her arms.

The beautiful fashion designer who is married to Buzzbar night club owner, Sumbo welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sarai on March 30, 2019 in Austria.

The pretty mom who kept her pregnancy on a low shared an adorable photo of herself and her daughter. She wrote;

“I’m proud of so many things in my life but nothing beats being Sarai’s Mama”

See full post below:
Tags from the story
tania omotayo, Tania Omotayo photos

You may also like

Omotola On Cheating Rumours: “I Have Not Granted Any Interview to Vanguard In Years”

Jesse Jagz: “I Look Up To No One In The Music Industry Except Myself”

Jesse Jagz: “I Look Up To No One In The Music Industry Except Myself”

Lady Gaga Ready To Walk Down The Aisle

Girl Offers To Pay ‘Groom Price’ Of Handsome Young Lawyer Found Via Twitter

Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele Appointed Polio Ambassador By Rotary Club

See Rita Dominic, MUDI, Chidi Mokeme and Ituah Ighodalo Emerge Winners At Encomium ‘Black and White’ Party

D’Banj, Davido And Sina Rambo Hanging Out In The Studio

I’m tired of meeting women who don’t trust me –Ruggedman

Why Funke Akindele Would Never Kiss or Call Bobrisky Her Best Friend – Actor Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *