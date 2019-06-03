Tboss finally reacts to her rumored relationship with Ubi Franklin

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has finally opened up on her alleged affair with troubled Triple MG boss Ubi Franklin.

Recall Tboss was rumoured to be dating Ubi, a rumour she has finally put to rest via a video shared on her Instagram page.

According to the presenter/model, she has never kissed Ubi neither did either of them hit on one another.

Tboss decided on the video as a way of reacting to rumours that she is pregnant with Ubi’s baby.

Recall Ubi has been in the news a lot lately, following the revelation that he welcomed his third child from his third baby mama a few weeks ago and a 4th baby mama whom he is now denying.

Watch the video below;