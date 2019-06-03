Tee Billz Blames Anthony Joshua’s Defeat On Girls

Talent manager, Tee Billz, has reacted to Anthony Joshua’s defeat by Andy Ruiz in a fight at Madison Square, New York, by putting the blame on girls.

Teebillz went further to display his confidence in the Nigerian fighter, expressing that his money will always be on him anyday.

Anthony Joshua was knocked out in the 7th round and in the process lost 3 of his 4 belts.

See his post below;

I got love for bro! But That Yankee life style with Akata girls will make you loose focus without knowing! Next time his camp has to be in Tennessee or Oklahoma, not Miami !….. All I saw was conditioning, change in diet and environment but TILL THIS DAY is who my bet is on! Hope my UK bruv dem knows what’s Up Now for him to fight Wilder he has to share 20 pounds! IM STILL SHOCKED that TACO will knocked POUNDED YAM off!