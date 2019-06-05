‘Tell Your Girlfriends To Get A Job’ – Reno Omokri Advice Men

by Olayemi Oladotun

Giving life lessons to men is on the rise now, as former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has also taken his time to advice men on how to handle ladies.

Reno Omokri adviced men to be courageous, by telling their girlfriends who expect them to pay all their bills to get a job.

See his tweet:

Dear men, It is not your responsibility to buy a PHONE, CLOTHES, CAR and FUEL for your girlfriend or pay her RENT. If you have such a girlfriend, be a man. Summon up courage to say these words to her-‘YOU DONT NEED A RELATIONSHIP. YOU NEED A JOB!’

Reno Omokri
