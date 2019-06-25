Teni Celebrates Being Recognised By BET Despite Loss

by Olayemi Oladotun

Singer, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni took to her twitter page to react as he lost the 2019 BET “New International Act Award” to South African Artist, Sho Mad Jazi.

Teni appreciated her fans for the love, while she expressed joy over getting recognised for her music on a global stage.

She tweeted:

#TeamTeni we didn’t win the awards but we still won, to make it here and be amongst the greats was inspiring!! Congratulations to everyone. And thank you to everyone that keeps supporting me and my brand. One step at a time we will take this to the world

