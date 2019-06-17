‘That gorilla must vomit the N6.8m’ – Ganduje orders probe

Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered a probe into claims that a gorilla in the state zoo swallowed N6.8million

Abba Anwar, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, made this known saying the order which was given on Friday to the state Anti-corruption Commission, is already in effect.

Anwar stated that the governor gave the mandates to “unearth everything surrounding the incident.”

Recall, news surfaced last week that some staff of the state zoo claimed that a gorilla swallowed N6.8million generated during Eid

The zoo’s managing director, Umar Kashekobo, confirmed that the money was indeed missing, but did not give further details.

”The issue is under investigations for now and I don’t want to say anything concerning the matter. Many journalists have met me on the issue but I don’t want to say anything. All I can to say is that the money got missing,” Umar said.

The state police command spokesman , DSP Abdullahi Haruna, speaking on the issue said;

” Yes it is true that money got missing from the Kano Zoo. It is money they realised for five days of Sallah festivities. As at now, we have arrested 10 staff members of the Zoo and they are in police CID. Among the people we arrested are the gatemen and the people in the finance unit. What we want to understand is why they left such huge amount of money for five days without taking it to the bank,” Haruna said.