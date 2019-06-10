The absolute funniest reactions to Peruzzi slapping Pamilerin

by Verity

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has come under severe fire after he slapped a popular social media influencer, Pamilerin, over a tweet he shared on Twitter, in January.

Earlier in the year, Peruzzi lost the newcomer award to colleague, Teni and took to his Twitter handle to say that he deserved the award more because he gave his best in 2018.

Well, Pamilerin had taken it upon himself to troll Peruzzi saying Teni was better than Peruzzi and that Peruzzi has to make a hit all by himself without featuring anyone before he can come back to claim superiority over Teni.

Well, that earned him a slap from the “Amaka” singer last night and almost everyone is out on Twitter “flogging” Peruzzi.

