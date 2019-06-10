The absolute funniest reactions to Peruzzi slapping Pamilerin

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has come under severe fire after he slapped a popular social media influencer, Pamilerin, over a tweet he shared on Twitter, in January.

Earlier in the year, Peruzzi lost the newcomer award to colleague, Teni and took to his Twitter handle to say that he deserved the award more because he gave his best in 2018.

Well, Pamilerin had taken it upon himself to troll Peruzzi saying Teni was better than Peruzzi and that Peruzzi has to make a hit all by himself without featuring anyone before he can come back to claim superiority over Teni.

Well, that earned him a slap from the “Amaka” singer last night and almost everyone is out on Twitter “flogging” Peruzzi.

Our Pamilerin was still tryinna grow beards that will connect, and Peruzzi just disconnected man's efforts pic.twitter.com/GxsNHPdLGq — ✗OLÚWATÓBILỌBA✗ (@TheOlutee) June 10, 2019

Did i just hear that Pamilerin who is verified on twitter got some verified slaps from unverified Peruzzi? pic.twitter.com/HJh9GmTixO — Bros Twittar (@BrosTwittar) June 10, 2019

Someone said the reason Peruzzi slapped and not punched Pamilerin is because he can never blow. Can you people rest please 😂😂😂 — PreshiOloye (DJ Cuppy’s Future Husband) (@adewalepresh) June 10, 2019

We can't even say that Peruzzi dropped a single hit on Pamilerin's face. I mean he still featured Bouncers 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/Y7EhKHkHyc — òmò yòrùbà nì mì 💯% (@MRJohnDWise) June 10, 2019

I just got off the phone with @thepamilerin. He was truly slapped because he tweeted “Teni is better than Peruzzi” in January. He said he was threatened then and had to bring the tweet down at the time. Yet that Onitsha Quavo and his gang still attacked him. This is shameful. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 9, 2019

Lemme Just drop this here So when Peruzzi wakes up he’ll know the people he’s slapping 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V0s6rmpmSN — Danny Walter 👑 (@cutewalter_) June 9, 2019