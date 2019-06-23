The challenges before Nigeria are surmountable and are going to be surmounted – Osinbajo

by Valerie Oke

The challenges before Nigeria are surmountable and are going to be surmounted - Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who is currently in New York for a four-day visit to the United States, has said that the challenges before Nigeria are surmountable and are going to be surmounted.

Osinbajo who was welcomed by the Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S., retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor alongside members of his entourage at the Sheltair wing of the John F. Kennedy International Airport arrived at 5:38 a.m. local time.

The Vice President while in the U.S will meet with U.S Vice President, Mike Pence, in Washington on Wednesday, his spokesman, Laolu Akande said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Akande, Osinbajo would be the guest speaker at a forum tagged “A Conversation With Vice President Yemi Osinbajo: Nigeria’s Economic Prospects”.

This evening, his spokesperson said the vice president is in New York is hosting a Townhall meeting with the Nigerian community.

In his opening remarks, he says: “I can assure you that the challenges before Nigeria are surmountable and are going to be surmounted.”
