“The Day I Will Buy Davido’s Album Let Car Hit Me” – Nigerian Man Trolls Davido

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Nigerian man has taken to his twitter account to announce his decision to stay away from popular singer, Davido’s music.

The man even went as far as cursing himself, saying the day he purchases Davido’s album, he should be hit by a car.

Also Read: Rape Allegations : Neymar’s Accuser Drops Video As Evidence

According to the man, the reason for this is not far fetched from his opinion that Davido shouts in his music.

See his tweet below:

Save this tweet, the day i will buy #davido album make motor hit me for road, cus I can’t kill my self with noise 😢

Davido
Tags from the story
Davido

You may also like

First Photos Of Atiku In The US

EFCC Lays Siege To Ex-Customs Comptroller-General, Dikko’s Home

Nigerian Actress, Shan George Hits Pastors Over Tithes And Offerings

“She Is Angelic, Peaceful And Beautiful”- Singer Solidstar Showers Praises On His Babymama

“If Wizkid and I can settle, anybody can” — Davido | Watch

Gambia’s Vice President, Isatou Njie-Saidy Resigns

YBNL Boss, Olamide To Sign 1st Female Act, Ask Fans For Recommendations

Charly Boy Blasts Pastors

No longer The Girl Next Door, Jemima Osunde Is Back With A New Attitude In MTV Shuga’s Season 6 Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *