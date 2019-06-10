‘The desire for validation is scary’ – Simi on depression

During a question and answer session with fans last night, the Omo Charlie crooner was asked what she thought about the wave of depression in recent times.

Replying Simi said;

“It’s scary and sad. Especially for young men. The struggle to keep up. The fear of failure. The desperate desire for validation. Very scary. I hope that we can let people know it’s ok to share and lean on someone when things get too heavy,” Simi tweeted in response.