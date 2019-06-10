‘The desire for validation is scary’ – Simi on depression

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer, Simi has opened up on her thoughts about depression and according to her, the situation is simply “scary and sad”.

During a question and answer session with fans last night, the Omo Charlie crooner was asked what she thought about the wave of depression in recent times.

Replying Simi said;

“It’s scary and sad. Especially for young men. The struggle to keep up. The fear of failure. The desperate desire for validation. Very scary. I hope that we can let people know it’s ok to share and lean on someone when things get too heavy,” Simi tweeted in response.

'The desire for validation is scary' Simi on depression

 
