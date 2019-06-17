''The Food Given To School Children Is Substandard'' - Shehu Sanni Calls Out School Feeding Program

The former member representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sanni, has called out the school feeding program by saying the meals given to the children is substandard.

Shehu Sanni who made this known via his Twitter handle called on NAFDAC to ensure that quality and standard meals are given to the school kids.

His words:

No Government official or food contractor or school administrator will give his children the kind of food they give to the children of others and expect eulogies and standing ovations

The revelations on the rot in the school feeding programs demand that NAFDAC duties must be expanded to ensure standards on the kind of food fed to students OR the Education ministries at fed & state levels must create a special Health department to ensure Kitchen standards.

His tweet below:

