”The Food Given To School Children Is Substandard” – Shehu Sanni Calls Out School Feeding Program

by Valerie Oke

''The Food Given To School Children Is Substandard'' - Shehu Sanni Calls Out School Feeding Program

The former member representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sanni, has called out the school feeding program by saying the meals given to the children is substandard.

Shehu Sanni who made this known via his Twitter handle called on NAFDAC to ensure that quality and standard meals are given to the school kids.

His words:

No Government official or food contractor or school administrator will give his children the kind of food they give to the children of others and expect eulogies and standing ovations

The revelations on the rot in the school feeding programs demand that NAFDAC duties must be expanded to ensure standards on the kind of food fed to students OR the Education ministries at fed & state levels must create a special Health department to ensure Kitchen standards.

His tweet below:     
Tags from the story
kaduna, nafdac, Shehu Sanni

You may also like

Buhari signs Executive Order on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption

Delta State impeaches Speaker, announces replacement immediately

Man Narrates His Ordeal In The Hands Of Lagos SARS Operatives (Photos)

#NigeriaDecides; Banky W broke the status quo, Nigerians shower accolades on him

70 lecturers of University of Maiduguri resign over Boko Haram attacks

Man destroys his PVC following APC’s victory in Ekiti State

Mile 12 Crisis: ‘Maintain The Peace’, Lagos APC Urges Warring Parties

APC, Buhari Campaign Organisation In Bauchi Condemn Attack On Jonathan’s Convoy

Breaking! Buhari declares 9th Assembly open

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *