The more desperate Nigerians are to leave the country, the less likely they want us – Simi

Singer Simi has never been one to shy away from drawing attention to national issues that affect all classes of Nigerian society — Issues that need fixing by both Nigerians and the government.

The singer in a few tweets on Monday evening lamented about the bad image if the country and how it has affected both the privileged and underprivileged.

Simi stated that both government and the people have a huge responsibility to fix the already soiled image of the country and fast for that matter — As procrastinating will only make it more difficult to fix eventually.

Her words: We need to fix our country, fix our image – because the only reason the Nigerian passport is going through so much scrutiny is because of what they assume we’re ALL capable of. The more desperate we are to go there, the less likely they want us there and vice versa! @MBuhari

We are the problem. We’re also the solution. We have highly underestimated the power and impact of a good image – and it’s catching up to us. Plus the change is not just the government, it’s all of us. We’re getting left behind.

Every day we’re clapping for countries with passports that have easy access to numerous countries. WHY THE HECK DO YOU THINK THAT IS??? They earned it. They earned it! The problem is not the passport, it is us my brethren.

Over 30 years ago, my mother went to London and got a visa on arrival. The same green passport. We gotta start telling ourselves the truth. If we don’t fix up, how we going to get better treatment??

Previously, the privileged were quiet because they could somehow find a way. Now, everybody is affected! I feel like if we let it go too bad, it’ll take even longer to repair. I’m tired. Even talk is too much – we need people with good hearts that really can be the change.