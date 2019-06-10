The Nigeria Federal Government Declares June 12, Public Holiday

by Olabanji

The Federal Government has announced Wednesday, June 12th as a public holiday in commemoration of late MKO Abiola.

The public holiday is a day for Nigerians to celebrate Democracy, the day which was usually celebrated on the 29th of May has been changed by President Muhammadu Buhari to June 12.

The statement was released by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah and signed by Mohammed Manga, Director Press & Public Relations, of the ministry, on Monday in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy, particularly those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualization of democratic governance in the country.
