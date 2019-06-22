‘The only thing that can make me cry is food’ – Nkechi Blessing

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Nkeci Blessing has made it known she is not one to cry for anything less than food.

The actress  who just released a new work, Unsane, stated that;

“Negative comments of trolls on my social media pages can’t make me cry. Even those criticizing me after seeing my movies only make me want to do better in my next work, so it’s always welcomed,” she told Inside Nollywood. “Nothing can ever make me cry. Well, it’s only when my food is delayed, because I love food a lot.”

On how she handles male admirers, the voluptuous actress said; “It is a normal thing, I just read and ignore. Nothing else can be done about it.”

On her latest project Unsane, the Abia State-born actress revealed the movie is, in fact, a true life story.

“The movie, Unsane is a true-life story. A very close friend of mine is suffering from a developmental disorder and he doesn’t even know. He acts slow and stupid at times, making people feel he’s insane until he got help and was treated. That’s why I decided to tell the story with a movie. I picked my character based on individual delivery. Femi who acted the sick guy did perfectly because of his looks and how he talks. It is on YouTube now. We are working on the CD version.”
Tags from the story
Nkechi Blessing

You may also like

Caroline Danjuma shares touching story about the birth of her daughter

Speed Darlington Calls Out Actress, Destiny Etiko Over Fake Backside

18-year-old promising African Player dies of malaria in Portugal

Kcee: “You Praise Rihanna But Slam Me. Why?” – Singer To His Fashion Critics

Don Jazzy In Cold War With Dbanj’s Producer

Toyin Adewale shares new photos to celebrate her Birthday

Cynthia Morgan Shares Some Interesting Photos

Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Tyga’s New Video

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: NINA ATTACKS MIRACLE FOR TELLING OTHER HOUSEMATES THEY HAD S*X

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *