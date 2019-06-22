‘The only thing that can make me cry is food’ – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkeci Blessing has made it known she is not one to cry for anything less than food.

The actress who just released a new work, Unsane, stated that;

“Negative comments of trolls on my social media pages can’t make me cry. Even those criticizing me after seeing my movies only make me want to do better in my next work, so it’s always welcomed,” she told Inside Nollywood. “Nothing can ever make me cry. Well, it’s only when my food is delayed, because I love food a lot.”

On how she handles male admirers, the voluptuous actress said; “It is a normal thing, I just read and ignore. Nothing else can be done about it.”

On her latest project Unsane, the Abia State-born actress revealed the movie is, in fact, a true life story.

“The movie, Unsane is a true-life story. A very close friend of mine is suffering from a developmental disorder and he doesn’t even know. He acts slow and stupid at times, making people feel he’s insane until he got help and was treated. That’s why I decided to tell the story with a movie. I picked my character based on individual delivery. Femi who acted the sick guy did perfectly because of his looks and how he talks. It is on YouTube now. We are working on the CD version.”