‘The person sucking it is not complaining’ – Tiwa Savage slams troll who tried to body shame her

She is not one to be toyed with.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage put a troll in his place after the latter tried to body shame her with a new set of hot photos she posted on her page.

The pictures which saw Tiwa posing braless in a sheer outfit irked the follower who slammed her saying her breast is flat.

The follower wrote; ‘Haa..dis one don flat oo.’

Tiwa wasted no time in responding saying;

Sorry boo, had to breastfeed my beautiful son but if you wire me some dollars I fit go doctor add implants o until then the person sucking it aint complaining.

See the exchange below;