‘The person sucking it is not complaining’ – Tiwa Savage slams troll who tried to body shame her

She is not one to be toyed with.
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage put a troll in his place after the latter tried to body shame her with a new set of hot photos she posted on her page.
The pictures which saw Tiwa posing braless in a sheer outfit irked the follower who slammed her saying her breast is flat.
The follower wrote; ‘Haa..dis one don flat oo.’
Tiwa wasted no time in responding saying;
Sorry boo, had to breastfeed my beautiful son but if you wire me some dollars I fit go doctor add implants o until then the person sucking it aint complaining.
See the exchange below;