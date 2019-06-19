“The Person Sucking My B**bs Is Not Complaining” – Tiwa Savage Replies Troll

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian pop queen and diva, Tiwa Savage, took her time to give an epic reply to a troll who said her boobs are flat in a classic mind your business message.

This is coming after the singer shared stunning new photos of herself in swimwear.

Also Read: [Photos]: Tiwa Savage goes braless in sheer top

The troll identified as mr_ibraa pointed out his observation about the picture. He wrote:

Haa… Dis one don flat oo….

Tiwa Savage being in a good mood sought for help from the troll in a classy sarcastic way. She wrote:

Sorry boo, had to breastfeed my beautiful son but if you wire me small dollars I fit go doctor add implants o. until then the person sucking it ain’t complaining

Tiwa Savage

Tags from the story
tiwa savage

You may also like

D’Banj Hangs With Newcastle United Boss Alan Pardew In France

Amnesty International calls for the release of Otodo Gbame protesters

“Ladies, Avoid Situations That Can Make You Get Raped”- Dencia

Mercy Johnson: “I Can’t Wear Skimpy Dresses Again”

Ladies, See What Jay Z Has Been Giving Beyonce At Night

Police remanded in prison over alleged murder

Boko Haram !!! Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai urges troops to keep fighting

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Steven Gerrard

Saidi Balogun Generously Spray Money On Fathia At An Event | Watch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *