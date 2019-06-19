“The Person Sucking My B**bs Is Not Complaining” – Tiwa Savage Replies Troll

Nigerian pop queen and diva, Tiwa Savage, took her time to give an epic reply to a troll who said her boobs are flat in a classic mind your business message.

This is coming after the singer shared stunning new photos of herself in swimwear.

Also Read: [Photos]: Tiwa Savage goes braless in sheer top

The troll identified as mr_ibraa pointed out his observation about the picture. He wrote:

Haa… Dis one don flat oo….

Tiwa Savage being in a good mood sought for help from the troll in a classy sarcastic way. She wrote:

Sorry boo, had to breastfeed my beautiful son but if you wire me small dollars I fit go doctor add implants o. until then the person sucking it ain’t complaining