The same borders that foreign rice and vehicles can’t be smuggled through, are the same ones that ‘foreign herdsmen and their arms’ go through with ease – Shehu Sani

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th senate, Shehu Sani has decried how easily ‘foreign herdsmen’ and their arms penetrate the country’s northern borders.
The outspoken senator said it was ironic that the same borders that are almost impossible for foreign rice and vehicles to be smuggled through are the same ones that the ‘foreign herdsmen and their arms’ go through with ease.
The former lawmaker said this via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Monday.
It’s ironic that through our Northern borders, its difficult for the foreign rice dealers and foreign vehicle dealers to penetrate but its easier for the ‘foreign Herdsmen’ and their arms to penetrate, he tweeted.