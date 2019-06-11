‘The same guy, who led thugs to snatch the mace some months ago Is now the Deputy Senate President?’ – Nigerians React To Omo-Agege Emergence As Deputy Senate President

by Valerie Oke

Same guy, who led thugs to snatch the mace some months ago Is now the Deputy Senate President? - Nigerians React To Omo-Agege Emergence As Deputy Senate President

Following the emergence of the member representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the new deputy Senate-President of the country, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

Nigerians while reacting have expressed their disappointment at how a man who ”allegedly” masterminded the highjack of mace from the red chambers would emerge.

Reactions:

