‘The same guy, who led thugs to snatch the mace some months ago Is now the Deputy Senate President?’ – Nigerians React To Omo-Agege Emergence As Deputy Senate President

Following the emergence of the member representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the new deputy Senate-President of the country, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

Nigerians while reacting have expressed their disappointment at how a man who ”allegedly” masterminded the highjack of mace from the red chambers would emerge.

Reactions:

Same guy who led thugs to snatch the mace some months ago Is now the DSP ? Lol ! — O.G Oguntoyinbo (@GTOguntoyinbo) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sad News! With the election of Sen Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, it means he has been rewarded for his lawlessness in the Red Chambers some months ago ! Sad. Next level of autocracy looming pic.twitter.com/CdqQgkuHw5 — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

How can a person that invaded the Senate with thugs become the Deputy Senate President? — Yakonwume (@Yakieogon) June 11, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js