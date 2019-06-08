”The suspension of the licenses of AIT and Ray Power is a throwback to the years of military dictatorship” – Peter Obi

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) vice presidential candidate during the last Presidential Poll, Peter Obi, has condemned the suspension of the licenses of AIT and Ray Power by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation(NBC).

Peter Obi who spoke via his official Twitter handle today, June 7th, said the suspension is more or less a throwback to the years of military dictatorship.

His words:

The suspension of the licenses of AIT and Ray Power stand condemned. It is an affront on the freedom of the press, and of speech as enshrined in our constitution. It is a throwback to the years of military dictatorship. -PO

