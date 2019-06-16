‘The weakest people are those who hide behind fake accounts’ – Ubi Franklin

According to the father of 3, most of the weakest people are those who hide behind fake accounts to write mean things online

In his words;

“Never explain yourself to people, everyone has what they are dealing with that’s yet to get on social media.

Learn from what ever happens to you, true or false and keep it moving.

The weakest people are those who hide behind fake accounts to pass their fake gist across.

He further wrote that that what should be of uttermost importance is your family and your bag, which connotes making money.