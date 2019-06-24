The young man who ordered Soyinka off his seat nothing but a sadistic, disrespectful, shameless and ignorant little scumbag – Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke

The young man who ordered Soyinka off his seat nothing but a sadistic, disrespectful, shameless and ignorant little scumbag - Fani Kayode

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the young man who ordered renowned literary icon, Prof Wole Soyinka off his window seat as “sadistic and shameless.”

The former aviation minister said in a tweet on Monday while reacting to the trending story of a young chap who made famous poet quit his allowed seat in a recent flight, regardless of pleas from other passengers.

Fani Kayode wrote: The young man that ordered our very own Kongi and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, to get up, move to the aisle seat and vacate the window seat for him on a commercial flight today is nothing but a sadistic, disrespectful, shameless, irreverent and ignorant little scumbag.

There is something sickening and malevolent about commanding an 80-year-old man to leave his seat. The Captain should have re-allocated the seat to Soyinka and Tonye Cole, who exposed the whole episode, should have spanked the disrespectful little brat that asked him to get up!
Tags from the story
Fani Kayode, Flight, wole soyinka

You may also like

Wake up from that pipe dream!!! You’ll never be president in 2023, Pdp tells Osinbajo

https://www.informationng.com/2019/04/670819.html

Is it true “God uses the marginalisation of Igbos for His purpose”?

‘I Was Pushed By The Devil’ – 45-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Underage Girl

9 Signs You’ve Found Your Soulmate

Reno Omokri reacts to Atiku Abubakar resignation from APC

Why I didn’t pick a senatorial ticket – Rauf Aregbesola

‘PAY SALARIES NOW’- BUHARI ORDERS

Stay Updated, Get The Information Nigeria Toolbar

Heartbreaking video of an elderly pastor in Plateau state weeping as he calls for help following recent attacks in Barkin ladi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *