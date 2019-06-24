''The young man who ordered Soyinka off his seat Was Right'' - Nigerians Take Side With The Young Man

Following the now-viral gist that a young guy asked Prof. Wole Soyinka off his allocated seat during a flight, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians who reacted via their Twitter handles have ruled that the young man was not at fault contrary to Tony Cole’s, the business mogul who broke the news, view.

What Nigerians are saying:

Not sure any of you can respect Wole Soyinka more than I actually do but on this one, the young man was absolutely right and I can bet a month’s salary on it that if we ask Wole Soyinka about this encounter, he will tell you the young man was right. Tonye Cole should rest! — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 24, 2019

Tonye Cole also had no right to take the young man’s picture. He’s a private citizen minding his business. He doesn’t need a billionaire using him as an unnecessary teachable moment, especially when he wasnt in the wrong. pic.twitter.com/vhM5C0wW6s — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) June 24, 2019

Can Wole Soyinka try this abroad? Would he have sat in a seat not allocated to him? Even the Tonye cole that is talking? They only remember twisted ‘respect’ when they’re inside rotten Nigeria. https://t.co/RVyIw2axPX — Y’nks (@Yxclusive) June 24, 2019

Wole Soyinka knew that he was wrong and that was why he left the seat to the owner. This one Tonye Cole is tearing paynt over a matter that does not concern him in the name of preaching respect, is doing me somehow. If you’re wrong, admit you’re wrong. Stop this stupid ageism! — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) June 24, 2019

