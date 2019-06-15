‘There are more Nigerian prostitutes in Dubai than any other nationality’ – FFK

by Temitope Alabi

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to bare his thoughts on the many issues the country is dealing with.

Taking to his Twitter page, FFK as he is fondly called listed the many ills of Nigeria and how things are getting worse.

FFK stated that the country has more cultists in Universities and prostitutes than anywhere else in the world.

He started his tweet by saying;

Nigeria has more HIV-infected babies than any country in the world. Nigeria is the most dangerous place for women to have children in the world. Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world.

Read the rest of his tweets below;

'There are more Nigerian prostitutes in Dubai than any other nationality' - FFK 'There are more Nigerian prostitutes in Dubai than any other nationality' - FFK 'There are more Nigerian prostitutes in Dubai than any other nationality' - FFK 'There are more Nigerian prostitutes in Dubai than any other nationality' - FFK
Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, nigeria

