Honourable member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi in a tweet of Saturday said there’s a difference between being weak and being nice.

According to the Nairabet owner, many people think that they are being nice when they are in fact just weak.

The business mogul urged people to be nice but tough.

He wrote: Know there is a difference between being NICE and being WEAK.

Sometimes, people think they are being nice when actually, they are WEAK.

Be nice… But be tough.