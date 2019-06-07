‘This fool was dating a boy on the low’ – 50 Cent slams Young Buck again

Rapper 50 Cent is not stopping anytime soon from dragging fellow American rapper Young Buck who he claims owes him some money.

Taking to Instagram, 50 called out the estranged G-Unit member over his rumoured sexuality.

Sharing an old photo of himself, a transgender and Young Buck (real name David Darnell Brown), while posing for a photo, Young Buck could be seen distancing himself from the transgender in the photo.

Wasting no time, 50 went on to state that despite Buck trying to distance himself from the transgender he was, in fact, dating a boy at that time.

In his words;

“Yo this is true. I remember this day. And the fool was dating a boy on the low.

See below.