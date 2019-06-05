” This Is Why She Said NO” – Nigerians React To Video Of Man Beating Up Lady Over Marriage Proposal

by Eyitemi

Video: Nigerian Man Beats Lady To Pulp For Saying No To His Marriage Proposal

Following the now-viral video wherein a Nigerian man gave his girlfriend the beating of his life for turning down his marriage proposal, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have faulted the action of the man with some saying his action shows clearly why the lady turned down the proposal.

Another user who reacted said the guy needs to respect the lady before going on to add that the way he was screaming in the video shows how forceful he is in the relationship.

What is your opinion??? Do you think the guy went too far or the lady embarrassed him in public???

What Nigerians are saying:

