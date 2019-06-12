”This man never stop talking nonsense” – Nigerians Slam Obasanjo For Saying Buhari Is Moving Nigeria Towards disaster, instability and unsustainable

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo where-in he accused incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of leading the country to disaster, instability and unsustainable.
Nigerians while reacting have fired heavy shots at the former president.
Reactions:
This man never stop talking nonsense
— Sulyman Adam Opeyemi (@Soft_cash1) June 11, 2019
By the time we take over all the oil blocks from him,the man head go normal
— Ahmed rhydwarn (@someperson4care) June 11, 2019
You are the one that is disaster
— D great Joe (@childjoe) June 12, 2019
Sorry, baba is in pain and confused
— Moses Fayemi (@fayemi_moses) June 12, 2019
