‘This must stop!’ – BBNaija’s Bam Bam calls out the police for harassing her brother

by Temitope Alabi

2018 BBNaija housemate Bam Bam has taken to social media to accuse the Nigerian Police of harassing and assaulting her brother

Taking to Twitter, Bam Bam claimed her brother was travelling on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when he was stopped by some officers.

She went on to state that he was harassed and even slapped before being accused of being an armed robber.

“My brother earlier today got harrassed and slapped by the @PoliceNG along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. After being accused for being an armed robber. #wtf he was with my driver and his friend heading to IITA in ibadan! They even threatend to shoot! This must freakn stop!”

'This must stop!' - BBNaija's Bam Bam calls out the police for harassing her brother
