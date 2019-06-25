“Those tarnishing my image on social media will soon be exposed”- Ubi Franklin

by Amaka

The CEO of record label, Made Men Music Group (Triple MG), Ubi Ekapong Ofem aka Ubi Franklin, has a message for those trying to stain his hard-earned reputation.

"Those tarnishing my image on social media will soon be exposed"- Ubi Franklin

Recall, news broke out that he duped Nigerian pop singer Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma. Apparently, the rumors were largely fueled by an Insta-story post made by Chioma where she revealed her intention of suing an unidentified person.

ALSO READ: Davido Set To Launch His Own Android Game ‘The Money Run’

Reports claim that the Triple MG boss was allegedly paid to facilitate a cooking show sponsored by an Abuja based brand but failed to deliver the show. Thanks to Davido, Ubi was vindicated. Davido reacted to the reports by simply describing it as false.

The singer has a new message for those peddling the rumors.

Read it below:

"Those tarnishing my image on social media will soon be exposed"- Ubi Franklin

 
Tags from the story
Davido, Ubi Franklin

You may also like

The Top 5 Things Dying People Regret

Uk PM, Theresa May to visit Nigeria

Dr Sid’s wife, Simi Esiri poses without her wedding band in beautiful new photo

Buhari Slash NASS Budget By Over N30bn, NASS Set To Clash With Presidency

Queen Latifah spotted out with her longtime girlfriend Eboni Nichols in NYC (Photo)

Polytechnic undergraduate shares story of how Police tortured her because of tattoo

Banky W & Adesua Mourn With Billionaire, Anselm Tabansi Who Lost Son, Jesse In Ghastly Car Crash -PICS

Appeal court Okays “death by hanging” for former NNPC staff who killed his daughter’s boyfriend

Simi Poses Like A Gangstar Inside Keke Napep in Stunning New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *