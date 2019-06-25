“Those tarnishing my image on social media will soon be exposed”- Ubi Franklin

The CEO of record label, Made Men Music Group (Triple MG), Ubi Ekapong Ofem aka Ubi Franklin, has a message for those trying to stain his hard-earned reputation.



Recall, news broke out that he duped Nigerian pop singer Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma. Apparently, the rumors were largely fueled by an Insta-story post made by Chioma where she revealed her intention of suing an unidentified person.

Reports claim that the Triple MG boss was allegedly paid to facilitate a cooking show sponsored by an Abuja based brand but failed to deliver the show. Thanks to Davido, Ubi was vindicated. Davido reacted to the reports by simply describing it as false.

The singer has a new message for those peddling the rumors.

Read it below: