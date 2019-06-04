‘Throw another sub, I will release damaging evidences’ – Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama threatens him

by Temitope Alabi

Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, who is allegedly set to welcomed Tripe MG boss Ubi Franklin’s 4th child has taken to social media to issue a warning to him.

Recall Sandra had claimed that Ubi owed her N4million and slammed him for going on vacation to France despite not paying her the money owed, a post Ubi replied saying he would rather be silent about all the issues around the both of them.

Not long after Ubi again to social media to share a cryptic message saying being silent does not mean anyone is guilty when he or she finds themselves in a tricky situation.

Read his post below;

Sandra responded warning him against subbing her.

Her response;

'Throw another sub, I will release damaging evidences' - Ubi Franklin's 4th babymama threatens him
Tags from the story
Sandra, Ubi Franklin

