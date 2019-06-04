‘Throw another sub, I will release damaging evidences’ – Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama threatens him

Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, who is allegedly set to welcomed Tripe MG boss Ubi Franklin’s 4th child has taken to social media to issue a warning to him.

Recall Sandra had claimed that Ubi owed her N4million and slammed him for going on vacation to France despite not paying her the money owed, a post Ubi replied saying he would rather be silent about all the issues around the both of them.

Not long after Ubi again to social media to share a cryptic message saying being silent does not mean anyone is guilty when he or she finds themselves in a tricky situation.

Read his post below;

Sandra responded warning him against subbing her.

Her response;