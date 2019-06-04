Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, Nigeria Representative to UN Has Been Elected UN President

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has been elected to head the United Nations, General Assembly. The election took place at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday the 4th of June 2019.

The former Vice-chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto is the second Nigeria to hold this position after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer between 1989 and 1990

Tijjani Mohammed Bande who has been elected as the president of the 74th UN General Assembly was congratulated by the former president María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés on a twitter post

My sincere congratulations to HE Mr. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande #Nigeria, for his election as 74th #UNGA President. Amb. Tijjani brings with him an outstanding career both as scholar & diplomat. My team & I will be at your disposal to ensure the smoothest transition possible #UN4ALL

The Kebbi state indigene has been described as a scholar and diplomat, He holds M.A in political science from Boston University and a PhD in political science from the University of Toronto, Canada.

