''Tinubu Lobbied Abacha For Commissioner Position, Resorted To Activism When It Didnt Work'' - Bode George Makes Shocking Revelation About The APC Leader

A Former Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National Deputy Chairman, Bode George, has corroborated Kola Abiola’s claim that the National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not a true fighter of democracy as portrayed in some quarters.
Bode George who made his view known while fielding questions from journalists added that Tinubu went to the presidential villa after the annulment of the June 12 election to lobby Abacha for a commissioner position in Lagos at the time.
His words below:
“It is true that Tinubu went to beg for a commissioner position. He was in the Villa and Gen. Oladipo Diya is a witness. He (Tinubu) said he wanted to be a deputy to a military administrator and when all that didn’t work, he went into his activism.”