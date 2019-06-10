Tips for surviving the hands of kidnappers – Police PRO

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Public Relations Officer(PRO) Frank Mba has explained in a new blog post, how to survive the ordeal of being kidnapped.

In the unlikely event, that in spite of your observance of all the precautionary measures mentioned earlier you are still kidnapped, surviving the ordeal should be the next course of action.

TIPS FOR SURVIVING IN THE HANDS OF KIDNAPPERS

Below are the necessary tips you should observe while in the hands of kidnappers.

Take a deep breath; assure yourself that you will certainly come back alive. Note that the first few minutes of abduction or kidnapping is the most critical and hostile period. At this stage, the kidnappers are also afraid for their lives. Failure on their part means they could be arrested and prosecuted. They are therefore jittery and any suspicious move by you could make them pull the trigger at you.

Having tried to avoid the kidnap situation and failing, the most important option should be to cooperate as unplanned attempt to escape may become too risky.

Avoid openly making any facial contact with the kidnappers, but try and memorize their description, if you get the opportunity to view them without endangering your life.

Keep a mental note of the landmark especially the shops, supermarket, fuel stations, buildings around the area the kidnappers are taking you to if you are not blindfolded by your captors.

Obey all instructions from the kidnappers and avoid an unnecessary argument with them.

Avoid behaviors or attitude that will provoke the kidnappers.

Listen to their conversation and keep a mental note of the details about their names, accent, slangs and other information about the abductors to assist the police in the investigation after your rescue.

Try to avoid too much complaint so they do not get tired of you and kill you.

Try to stay healthy. Avoid anything that will make you sustain a physical injury as getting medical attention might be difficult. More so, as you do not know how soon you will be rescued or freed.

Gradually try to win the kidnappers’ trust. Try playing mind games with them especially with any of them you consider less hardened. For instance show empathy to the kidnappers even if you are acting it. If for example, they claim they were driven into kidnapping for reason of unemployment, tell them you understand and blame someone else for not providing them a decent job. You may try talking them into pitying you or putting yourself in any of their relatives’ shoes.

During Police rescue operation, lie on the floor to prevent the stray bullet from hitting you. Identify yourself to the rescuers as soon as it is safe to do so.

Plan your escape only if it is absolutely safe to do so. This should be your last resort and remember, there is no escape plan that is absolutely risk-free.

DCP Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a Lawyer, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law. He also has a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom.

A product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano where he had his initial police training, Frank is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA.

He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA. A very passionate police officer, he is currently the National Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force.