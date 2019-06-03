“Tiwa Savage is awesome” – Nollywood Actress, Stella Damasus gushes

by Valerie Oke

Tiwa Savage is awesome - Stella Damasus gushes

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus says she thinks Tiwa Savage, Nigerian female songstress, is Africa’s best songwriter.

Damascus, who has been away from the big screen for many years now, after relocating to the United States said this on Twitter on Monday morning.

According to the former Nollywood actress, people might not under what she means but she has listened to Twa’s songs and knows she’s awesome.

She wrote: I think @TiwaSavage is one of the best songwriters to come out of Africa. A lot of ppl(people) might not understand this statement but I know what I am saying. I have listened to all her songs and even the ones she wrote for others. The babe is awesome #girlpower

