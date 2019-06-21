Tiwa Savage or Yemi Alade, Who Do You Think Is The Best??? – Check Out Nigerians Choice

by Eyitemi

Tiwa Savage or Yemi Alade, Who Do You Think Is The Best??? - Check Out Nigerians Choice

Nigerians have started a comparison between Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade on micro-blogging site, Twitter, as regards who the best is.

Well, a lot of Nigerians chosed Yemi Alade over Tiwa Savage.

What Nigerians are saying;

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tags from the story
tiwa savage, Yemi Alade

You may also like

Chacha Eke Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Stunning Family Photos

Supreme Court Didnt Deliver Judgement On Zamfara But Imposed Candidates

2 Reasons Why Atiku Is Not Destined For Presidency – Oshiomole

Nigerian Senator loses wife to sickness

PHOTOS: Why Legendary Singer Is Suing His Facebook Fans For $22 Million

”Money is not Everything, Love is”- Kiss Daniel Goes Emotional

Bobrisky too reacts to Dammy Krane’s arrest

Pregnant Cardi B cancels upcoming tours, says ‘a b**ch can barely breathe’ (Video)

‘I am not dead yet’- Tiwa Savage Denies Rumors that she Died of Heart Failure Yesterday

Davido Shares New Photos With His Team As They Storm Haiti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *