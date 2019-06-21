Tiwa Savage or Yemi Alade, Who Do You Think Is The Best??? – Check Out Nigerians Choice

Nigerians have started a comparison between Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade on micro-blogging site, Twitter, as regards who the best is.

Well, a lot of Nigerians chosed Yemi Alade over Tiwa Savage.

What Nigerians are saying;

Yemi alade is a very good musician but wrongly criticized by many ignorant Nigerians. They say she doesn’t have lyrics but many of their favorite artist we don’t even hear what they say. Yemi alade will continue to grow whether they like it or not. #Yemialade — Yemi Alade no 1 fan🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Christo74581433) June 21, 2019

Yemi Alade has the Mama Africa vibe, she’s a very good dancer and a super amazing stage performer, all she needs right now is to get songwriters to work with her in other to produce beautiful music with amazing lyrics. Her fan base in Africa is super strong, regardless. — Otunba ICE 💎 (@ManLikeIcey) June 21, 2019

Tiwa savage is surely bigger in Nigeria than Yemi Alade but come to think about it, Yemi is somehow bigger than Tiwa when we consider the whole of Africa🤔🤔 — Faceless wizard (@flex_khalifa) June 21, 2019

Lol just finding out that Tiwa Savage blocked me for saying Yemi alade has a better voice than hers. — Chidinma. (@_Esther_Mee) June 21, 2019

