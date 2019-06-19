Tiwa Savage Smartly Replies Troll Who Made A Remark About Her Bosom

Nigerian Afro-pop diva, Tiwa Savage has smartly replied an Instagram troll who made a snarky remark about her bosom on the social media platform.

The newly signed UMG artiste had taken to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself donning a black swimwear with the caption:

“Growing up didn’t see many chocolate superstars to look up to … we changing that narrative now ❤️👅“

See post below:

The post which has since generated over 50,000 likes, got fans and celebrities showering the singer with sweet words. However, one of her followers, who goes by the name Mr. Ibraa on Instagram couldn’t get his eyes off her bosom as he took to the comment section. He wrote:

“Haa… Dis one don flat oo….”

The songstress, who was quick to notice the comment, smartly explained to the troll the reason her boobs are flat. She wrote:

“sorry boo, had to breastfeed my beautiful son but if you wire me small dollars I fit go doctor add implants o. until then the person sucking it ain’t complaining”

See screenshot of their exchange below: